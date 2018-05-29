Mookie Betts Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Red Sox Right Fielder

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts likely won’t return to action for a few more days, but that doesn’t mean the news necessarily is bad.

Before Tuesday’s contest with the Toronto Blue Jays, Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that Betts likely is out until their series with the Astros that begins on Thursday in Houston.

Cora also added another interesting little nugget that should be encouraging, noting that if it were September, Betts likely would be playing.

That, of course, is promising because it downplays the severity of Betts’ injury, which is some tightness on his left side. Furthermore, Cora has made quite clear that he is of the belief that resting players and always erring on the side of caution with injuries is the best way to maximize their skills, particularly down the stretch.

The Red Sox have been without their top offensive asset since Sunday, when Betts was scratched from the lineup shortly before their game against the Atlanta Braves. He leads the league in batting average (.359), slugging (.750), OPS (1.187) and runs scored (52).