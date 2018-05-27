Mookie Betts Injury: Why Red Sox Star Was Last-Minute Lineup Scratch

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Minutes before the start of Sunday’s game, the Boston Red Sox announced Mookie Betts would not be in the lineup.

The right fielder was scheduled to bat leadoff in the finale against the Atlanta Braves, but manager Alex Cora had to shuffle the starting nine after Betts was scratched with left side tightness, per The Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato.

Red Sox announce Betts was scratched with left side tightness. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) May 27, 2018

Betts is hitting .359 with 17 home runs, 37 RBIs and 13 stolen bases through the teams’ first 52 games of the season.

In his absence, Blake Swihart will get his first start in the outfield since 2016 and bat seventh.