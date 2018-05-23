NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Really Wasn’t At TB12 Center During Patriots OTAs

Another day, another twist to the New England Patriots’ bizarre offseason.
Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have been absent from voluntary organized team activities this week, which is a strange situation in and of itself. Then the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Tuesday that Brady and Gronk actually were in Patriot Place on Monday, just not on the practice field.
That report understandably raised a lot of eyebrows.
But then 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak came in and claimed that Guregian’s information was “100 percent inaccurate.”
Finally, NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi on Wednesday cited his own source in confirming Zolak’s report. Giardi, however, added another wrinkle to the story.
So, to recap: Brady hasn’t been at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center this week, but Gronkowski and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell have.
Round and round we go.
