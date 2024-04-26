FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with their third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye, one of the consensus top quarterback prospects, had been heavily linked to New England throughout the pre-draft process. Some 10 hours before the draft Thursday, reports initially surfaced that said Maye all but certainly would be New England’s selection at No. 3.

The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with their No. 1 overall pick. The Washington Commanders used their No. 2 pick on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Those two selections also were expected.

Maye, a product of North Carolina, was the third quarterback off the board Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Maye has been praised for his size (6-foot-4, 223 pounds), athleticism and arm strength. Though he’s viewed as more of a developmental prospect than either the NFL-ready Williams or dual-threat Daniels. While the projection of Maye might cause some Patriots fans to be nervous, draft experts and evaluators have said he comes with a high ceiling.

Ahead of the NFL draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. said Maye would be a “home-run pick” for the Patriots. An NFC executive told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington that Maye has “star potential.” Others, however, have questioned how Maye might perform should he be drafted to a team without a good offensive line or receivers — a position the Patriots find themselves in. It’s fair to believe that could be a tough situation for any rookie signal-caller.

Regardless, after months of speculation, Maye is headed to New England.

The Patriots have said they won’t rush a rookie quarterback should said quarterback need more time to develop. New England has stressed it is confident in veteran Jacoby Brissett, who the Patriots signed this offseason.

That opens the door for Maye to at least start the 2024 campaign as the team’s backup to Brissett. But eventually, Maye, the third overall pick, will be tasked to revitalize a franchise that has not won a playoff game since Tom Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.