Patriots’ Ted Karras Admits He Cried After His Bad Snap To Tom Brady

Ted Karras performed admirably in relief of New England Patriots center David Andrews last season, with one glaring exception.

During a Week 12 start against the Miami Dolphins — his second in a row in place of Andrews, who was sidelined with an illness — Karras sent a shotgun snap straight past quarterback Tom Brady, who was walloped by two Dolphins defenders as he attempted to corral the bouncing ball. The ball wound up in the hands of safety Reshad Jones, ran it back for a Miami touchdown.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Karras called the miscue “a nightmare” that was “100 percent (his) fault.” He revealed Wednesday during an appearance on Amp 103.3’s “The TJ Show” just how difficult that experience was for him.

“That was one of the harder moments of my life just to sit there and try and be stone-faced and answer those questions,” Karras said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I kind of broke down in the car with wifey next to me driving home, but at the moment, that is your professional obligation to the fans and to the city of Boston.”

Fortunately for Karras, his blunder did not wind up costing the Patriots. They still won 35-17, and Brady wasn’t injured on the play. Still, Karras was hard on himself as he left Gillette Stadium.

“I take it very seriously, and I feel like when you let your teammates down like that, I was kind of overcome by all the attention I was getting for a big mistake,” he said. “That was probably the biggest mistake of my life. I felt better afterwards.”

Karras, who’s entering his third NFL season, was New England’s primary interior offensive line backup in 2017. He again will compete for a roster spot in a crowded O-line group this summer.