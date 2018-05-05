Penguins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The second-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals has not disappointed.

The two Metropolitan Division powerhouses have traded victories through the first four contests, creating a series deadlock heading into Game 5 at Capital One Arena.

If the Caps can claim victory at home Saturday night, they’ll put themselves in great position to dethrone the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Capitals online:

When: Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live