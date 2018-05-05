Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Aims For Bounce-Back Start

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

Eduardo Rodriguez will look to get his first win April 25 on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez will get the ball for Boston at Globe Life Park after re-joining the team after he was reinstated the family medical leave list. To make room for the Rodriguez on the roster, the Red Sox optioned Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket

The lefty goes for his fourth win in six starts as he looks to bounce back from his four-inning outing on April 30 against the Kansas City Royals where he gave up five runs on five hits through four innings of work.

In four out of his last five starts, Rodriguez has given up at least five hits, but has been able to get into the sixth inning in three of those starts.

Boston will look to keep its momentum going heading into Saturday night’s matchup after a convincing 5-1 win Friday which featured four solo home runs and a solid outing from Rick Porcello,

As Boston’s starting nine, Jackie Bradley Jr. will sit as J.D. Martinez shifts to the outfield Saturday. Bradley has struggled at the dish lately, only collecting two hits in his previous 32 at-bats. He’s struck out 14 times during that span.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:

RED SOX (23-9)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-0, 4.78 ERA)

RANGERS (13-21)

Delino DeShields, CF

Shin-Soo Choo, RF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B

Nomar Mazara, DH

Joey Gallo, 1B

Jurickson Profar, SS

Renato Nunez, 3B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Ryan Rua, LF

Cole Hamels, LHP (1-4, 4.08 ERA)