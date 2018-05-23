Rangers Tab BU’s David Quinn To Be 35th Head Coach In Franchise History

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Rangers’ search for a new head coach is over, but Boston University’s is just beginning.

The Rangers on Wednesday announced David Quinn will be the 35th head coach in the franchise’s history. The team fired Alain Vigneault in April after five seasons behind the bench at Madison Square Garden.

Quinn, 51, has spent the past five seasons as the head coach of the BU Terriers.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have named David Quinn as the 35th Head Coach in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/nE91lDUGwl — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 23, 2018

Ever since rumors of Quinn’s potential hiring began circulating, Rangers fans have been divided on the Rhode Island native, who routinely had laughably loaded teams at BU but failed to deliver a national championship.

New York general manager Jeff Gorton, however, believes Quinn is the perfect man for the job.

“In a coaching career that has spanned over two decades at the collegiate, pro, and international level, David has helped his teams achieve success while simultaneously teaching the game and helping his players develop on and off the ice." – #NYR GM Jeff Gorton pic.twitter.com/D7vKLu40gG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 23, 2018

Whether Quinn can be a quality NHL head coach remains to be seen, but there’s no denying his ability to identify elite talent — something that will be awfully important for the rebuilding Rangers. Current NHL players who played under Quinn include Boston Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel, Airzona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway.

A former Terrier himself, Quinn previously has served as a head coach in the AHL and as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche. He never played in the NHL, but played parts of two seasons in the AHL and IHL.