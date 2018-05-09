Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Mitch Moreland Starts, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

A much speculated lineup shift has come to be for the Boston Red Sox.

In the second contest of their three-game set against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, the Sox will sit slumping center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and will insert Mitch Moreland into the lineup.

Moreland will play first base, meaning Mookie Betts will shift from right to center field, and J.D. Martinez will go from designated hitter to right field.

Throughout his career, Bradley Jr. — one of the best defensive center fielders in the game — has proven to be a streaky hitter, and his offense has yet to get going to start the season. The 28-year-old is hitting .173 with 31 strikeouts in 33 games.

Meanwhile, Moreland has been clubbing the ball as a backup first baseman. The lefty is hitting .347 with five home runs and seven doubles while appearing in 24 games. Because starting first baseman Hanley Ramirez, as well as Martinez, occupy most of Moreland’s would-be at-bats, he has struggled to find routine time at the plate. But given his stellar start mixed with Martinez’s ability to play in the outfield, it long has been suggested that Moreland could take Bradley Jr.’s spot in the lineup.

On the mound, Rick Porcello will get the ball for the Red Sox, and will be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (25-9)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (5-0. 2.14 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (24-10)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Gary Sanchez, C

Aaron Hicks, CF

Neil Walker, 1B

Miguel Andujar, 3B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (4-2, 4.39 ERA)