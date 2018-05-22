This Postgame Cavs Moment Shows How Relaxed Cleveland Is After Game 4

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Seven days ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers left TD Garden looking defeated and doomed to be bounced out of the playoffs in short order after the Boston Celtics grabbed a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Fast forward one week and the Cavs have totally flipped the script. Cleveland knotted the series at two following a 111-102 Game 4 win at Quicken Loans Arena.

LeBron James and Co. have gone from preparing for the end to flying high, and nothing illustrated that more than a postgame moment between forward Kevin Love and James’ young daughter Zhuri.

James was FaceTiming with his daughter in the Cavs’ locker room after the game, when he asked if she wanted to speak to Love who was in the opposite corner icing his knees. After an NBA staffer ran the phone from James to Love, a heartwarming moment ensued.

“Hello, princess,” Love said, via Cleveland.com’s Hayden Grace.

After Zhuri didn’t answer the All-Star right away, Love continued.

“Don’t get shy on me now,” Love said.

“Good game,” Zhuri told Love.

“Not me,” Love responded. “That was your dad.”

Love is right. James was absolutely fantastic in Game 4, tallying 44 points on over 60 percent shooting to draw the Cavs even with Boston. Love, on the other hand, had a rather dreadful game, going 3-for-12 from the field with nine points.

One week ago, James was explaining to reporters that he wouldn’t lose sleep after the Cavs’ Game 2 loss unless they didn’t ask Love a question at the podium. Seven days later, Love playfully joked with three-year-old Zhuri James after her father put on another masterful performance.

With the series tied at two, the mood has drastically shifted in Cleveland’s locker room. What a difference a week makes.