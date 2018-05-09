Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Mariners’ James Paxton’s No-Hitter

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been quite an eventful season for James Paxton.

First, the Seattle Mariners starting pitcher had a bald eagle land on his shoulder during the Opening Day ceremony against the Minnesota Twins. After that, he struck out 16 batters in a May 2 loss to the Oakland Athletics and just a week later threw the third no-hitter of 2018 Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After the no-no, many took to Twitter to tweet out their congratulations to Paxton while making sure the eagle received some credit as well.

James Paxton, Canada native and bald eagle survivor, no-hits the blue jays. (even hit 100 mph on penultimate pitch — amazing!) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 9, 2018

If a butterfly landing on you is good luck then an eagle landing on your shoulder most likely will lead to pitching a no hitter…Congrats James Paxton on an incredible moment! — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) May 9, 2018

Attacked by a bald eagle, 16 strikeouts in a loss and now a no-hitter? Been an awfully eventful start to the season for James Paxton. #Mariners — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) May 9, 2018

It's because that eagle touched you, @James_Paxton. 16ks and then a no-hitter? Huh. #OhCanada — Seattle-Wayne (@seattle_wayne) May 9, 2018

We always knew James Paxton was tough…. h/t @fsnorth pic.twitter.com/SqZ2drAdwf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 9, 2018

Congratulations to James Paxton on becoming the first pitcher in history to throw a no-hitter and get attacked by a bald eagle in the same season. — Tyler #RIPFlame (@TylerAlonso) May 9, 2018

James Paxton stared down a bald eagle without flinching earlier this season, mowing down 27 consecutive Blue Jays paled in comparison. #Mariners #BBN — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) May 9, 2018