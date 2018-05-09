Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Mariners’ James Paxton’s No-Hitter

It’s been quite an eventful season for James Paxton.
First, the Seattle Mariners starting pitcher had a bald eagle land on his shoulder during the Opening Day ceremony against the Minnesota Twins. After that, he struck out 16 batters in a May 2 loss to the Oakland Athletics and just a week later threw the third no-hitter of 2018 Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
After the no-no, many took to Twitter to tweet out their congratulations to Paxton while making sure the eagle received some credit as well.
