Who Was The Last Red Sox Player To Win American League Batting Title?

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts is back on schedule.

After a (relative) down year in 2017 in which he batted .264, the Boston Red Sox right fielder has been the best hitter in baseball through the first two months of the season.

Betts leads Major League Baseball in several hitting categories, most notably batting average, where his .359 clip is significantly above that of his next-closest American League competitor, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (.337).

Can Betts stay hot and take home an American League batting title? It’s been a while since a Red Sox player won those honors, and that’s the subject of our Trivia Quesiton of the Week:

Who was the last Red Sox hitter to win an American League batting title? It may not be the first player to come to mind.

Submit your answer below, and while you’re at it, check out NESN.com’s revamped daily email newsletter, “The Lead.” It’s the perfect resource for Boston sports junkies who want to stay in the know and get a jump start on all the biggest New England sports news of the morning.

You can subscribe here or by opting in below after answering this week’s trivia question:*

Who was the last Red Sox player to win an American League batting title?

*Last week’s trivia question answer: Dick Stuart, 42 in 1963.