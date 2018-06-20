Alex Cora Has Interesting Analogy For Dealing With MLB Trade Rumors

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over a month away, so naturally, the rumors will begin to heat up.

The Boston Red Sox already have been linked to a potential trade that includes third baseman Rafael Devers being involved in a package for Baltimore Orioles’ infielder Manny Machado. Although there’s nothing except speculation behind these rumors, Sox skipper Alex Cora addressed them Thursday afternoon.

He joined WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” to talk about the trade deadline, specifically how it works, to which Cora gave quite the answer.

“It’s like when you’re cooking pasta, you know how it is,” Cora told hosts Dale Arnold and Rich Keefe. “You grab the noodles and you throw it to the wall and some of them stick and the other ones don’t stick — I think thats the way it works, honestly.”

So, what exactly does Cora mean?

Although he didn’t elaborate, one could guess it could as simple as some rumors stick and some don’t.

Earlier, Devers brushed off any rumors that have been surrounding him, saying his problem is to play baseball, not to discuss trades.

“He’s locked in and working hard at his craft,” Cora said, adding he’s happy with the way the rookie is playing third base.

Devers is in contract with Boston for five more seasons. He’s eligible for arbitration in 2021 before becoming a free agent in 2024.