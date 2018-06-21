Giants’ Hunter Strickland Breaks Finger, Will Undergo Surgery After Punching Door

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The injuries just keep piling up for San Fransisco.

After Giants closer Hunter Strickland blew his fourth save of the season against the Miami Marlins on Monday, he took his frustrations out on a door.

It proved to be costly however, as the closer reportedly fractured his pinky finger and will require surgery, sidelining him for six to eight weeks, per Mercury News’ Jerry McDonald.

“After the game, he had a little snap and punched a door,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday, via McDonald.

Bochy compared the injury to starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner’s, who fractured his pinky in the San Fransisco’s spring training finale. The pitcher ending up missing more than two months before returning to the mound June 6.

Before Monday’s incident, Strickland was 3-3 on the season with a 2.87 ERA and 13 saves. He collected 29 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings of work and was on an incredible stretch, allowing just one unearned run over his last nine appearances.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Palvolic noted Bochy said Strickland didn’t think before he acted, ultimately costing him part of the season.

“The closer has got to have emotional control. We all get frustrated and that’s a tough loss and a gut-wrenching loss,” Bochy said, via Palvolic. “I’m sure he felt full responsibility. He didn’t think before it happened. I’m thoroughly disappointed, trust me. I’m crushed, because this guy has grown as a pitcher and a person. I know Hunter cares deeply.”

The 29-year-old took to Instagram Wednesday night to apologize, saying there are no words for the amount of regret he has regarding his actions after he left the game.

In his absence, Sam Dyson and Tony Watson will help close out the ninth inning.