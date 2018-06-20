MLB Rumors: Orioles Talking Manny Machado Trade With This NL Team

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports

The Diamondbacks made a splash with a mid-season trade in the 2017 campaign, as the acquisition of J.D. Martinez helped lift Arizona to the National League Division Series.

While trading for Martinez certainly was a blockbuster move, it looks like the D-Backs might be aiming even higher this summer.

Sources: #DBacks, #Orioles have been in contact about a possible Manny Machado trade this season. Dialogue remains open between the clubs. This is viewed as due diligence on Arizona’s part as the team’s needs become clear. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 19, 2018

Arizona is in a good position as is, as it currently sits atop the NL West. Trading for Machado likely would make the Diamondbacks the favorites to claim the division crown in addition to being a legitimate World Series contender.

There’s obvious risk in obtaining Machado, as he will become a free agent at season’s end. It could end up being a deja vu situation for Arizona, as Martinez opted to head east in the offseason to join the Boston Red Sox. But with no true dominant force in the NL present, the Diamondbacks could look to capitalize on the opportunity and go all in to win their second title in franchise history.