Bill Belichick Offers Guarded Update On Relationship With Tom Brady

Things have been a little icy in Foxboro, Mass. this offseason, with the apparent friction between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick growing during the quarterback’s absence during the New England Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts.

Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also skipped OTAs, returned to the fold for mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but the feeling didn’t get much happier.

Belichick, who unsurprisingly didn’t offer much on Brady’s absence during OTAs, was asked about his relationship with the 40-year-old signal-caller Tuesday, and we hope you weren’t expecting to get the warm fuzzies.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Tom,” Belichick said, via CBS.

Anything else, Bill? No? OK.

At least Hoodie already is in midseason form with the press.

Despite missing OTAs, Brady was dialed in during Tuesday’s practice. The five-time Super Bowl champion completed 24 of 31 passes (including 10 of 12 in 11-on-11 drills) and was as polished as you’d expect Brady to be in June.

For his part, Gronkowski admitted he is “trying to” restructure his contract, but the 28-year-old tight end appears to be all systems go for 2018 after mulling retirement following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The drama is unlikely to dissipate this season, but at least we know Brady and Belichick have a good (working) relationship.