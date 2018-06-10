Bruins Legend, Stanley Cup Champ Johnny ‘Pie’ McKenzie Dies At Age 80

Photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins and NHL family has lost a beloved member.

The Boston Herald’s Steve Buckley broke the news Saturday that Bruins legend Johnny “Pie” McKenzie had died. He was 80 years old.

McKenzie was a fan favorite in Boston for his charisma, goal scoring and toughness.

He could score (five straight seasons of 20-plus goals), he could fight (six seasons of 90-plus penalty minutes) and played well when it mattered most (47 points in 69 career playoff games).

McKenzie played an important role on the 1969-70 and 1971-72 Bruins teams that won the Stanley Cup. They represented two of the seven memorable seasons he spent with the Big Bad Bruins.

McKenzie also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. He tallied 474 points (206 goals, 268 assists) in 691 career NHL games.