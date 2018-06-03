Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Honors Chris Bosh In Latest Instagram From Harvard

Photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Zdeno Chara has kept good on his promise to continue delivering the Instagram goods during the offseason.

The Boston Bruins defenseman dropped memorable post after memorable post in the second half of the 2017-18 season. And he ramped up his social media activity over the past week, as he and a slew of professional athletes were taking classes at some school called Harvard.

Chara took time to honor Brazilian soccer legend KaKa in a post Saturday, and he followed it up Sunday with one about NBA star Chris Bosh.

“One thing that connected us at (Harvard) was the desire to move forward and expand our horizons,” Chara wrote. “It’s always interesting to see how similar principles work across different disciplines. Usually involving hard work, patience and creativity.

“I was glad I got to meet (Bosh) these past few days. He struck me as someone who embodies all of the above. I would like to wish him all the best both in and outside of basketball 🤜🤛🏽 #alwaysprogress#creativity #newexperience #harvard #hbs.”

Something tells us Chara was the most popular dude in school.

The Bruins and their fans can look forward more stout defense and social media greatness from the captain next season, as he and the B’s agreed to a one-year contract extension in March.