France Vs. Team USA Live Stream: Watch Soccer Friendly Online

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The United States men’s national soccer team won’t be playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia later this month, but its young players will gain valuable experience by playing against an elite opponent in France on Sunday.

Les Bleus are resuming their World Cup preparations by hosting the U.S. at Stade des Lumieres.

France defeated Italy 3-1 on home soil Friday in its most recent international friendly. The Americans lost 2-1 to Ireland on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch France vs. Team USA online.

When: Saturday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN