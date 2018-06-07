Capitals Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Online

Photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup will be at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night because a win for the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final over the Vegas Golden Knights would clinch the first championship in Caps history.

The Capitals lead the series 3-1 after a pair of wins on home ice, and now they have a chance to close out the series in Las Vegas. Alex Ovechkin arguably is the best player never to win the Stanley Cup, but the Capitals captain will hoist the storied trophy if he leads Washington to just one more victory. He’s also the current favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game 5 online:

When: Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports