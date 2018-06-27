David Price Cracks More ‘Fortnite’ Jokes After Red Sox’s Win Vs. Angels

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

In case you haven’t noticed, David Price likes to mess with the media — especially about “Fortnite.”

The Boston Red Sox pitcher, fairly or not, has been criticized for his love of “Fortnite,” the immensely popular battle royale video game. Price has responded with some unapologetic trolling, including recently when he joked he would play the game in an effort to avoid pitching in the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Well, that trend continued Tuesday night after Price picked up a win in his team’s 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

When asked if he was looking forward to his next start against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox lefty offered this:

David Price couldn't help but joke about his next start vs #PinstripePride 🎮⚾️😂 (➡️ @jordansfurn) pic.twitter.com/6IYukfzkaf — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 27, 2018

Make of those comments what you will.

Price, of course, will make his next start in New York, unless an injury crops up. The start also could swing Price’s All-Star candidacy one way or the other, as he currently boasts a 9-5 record with a 3.66 ERA.