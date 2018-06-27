D-Backs Pitcher Recalls Harrowing Tale Of Pooping His Pants Mid-Game

Photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images

And you thought that story about the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher barfing on the mound was gross.

OK, that situation was pretty gnarly, but it doesn’t hold a candle to what you’re about to learn about Archie Bradley.

During a recent appearance on the “Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast,” the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher told the story of when he once pooped his pants moments before entering a game. The tale is pretty gross, and includes some unpleasant details about Bradley’s unfortunate trip to brown town.

“So it’s a 2-2 count, and I’m like, ‘Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.’ So I run in our bathroom real quick, I’m ready to go,” Bradley said. “I’m trying to pee and I actually s–t my pants. Like right before I’m about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I’m like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I know I’m a pitch away from going in the game, so I’m scrambling to clean myself up.

“I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, ‘Hey, you’re in the game.’ So I’m jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants essentially.”

Barfing on the field? Archie Bradley has that beat. He pooped his pants in the bullpen right before going into a game and told us all about it on this week’s podcast. https://t.co/3JFb5UvuBC Subscribe:

Apple: https://t.co/7Thg99UfMf

Android: https://t.co/iEyJbIuLTo pic.twitter.com/MXbSFpYY0A — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) June 26, 2018

Hey, we’ve all been there…

Hard to not feel bad for Bradley here, as no one wants to throw a baseball after soiling themselves. Still, perhaps he should start wearing diapers to the ballpark from now on.