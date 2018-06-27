Drew Pomeranz Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Lefty After Simulated Game

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

It has been a bumpy campaign for Drew Pomeranz.

After a solid 2017 season, the Boston Red Sox left-hander began the season on the disabled list with a forearm flexor strain, only to make eight starts — many of them underwhelming — before going back on the DL on June 5th with bicep tendonitis.

Things appear to be looking up, however, for the southpaw. As he works his way back to full strength, he pitched a simulated game at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon. Afterwards, Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that the results of the game were promising, and could lead to a rehab start so long as he feels fine following Wednesday’s outing.

Alex Cora says Drew Pomeranz will start for Pawtucket on Monday as long as he bounces back all right. “That’s how good he was.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) June 27, 2018

Here are some of the details of the 29-year-old’s performance.

Drew Pomeranz threw two innings at Fenway just now. 30 pitches. Couldn’t throw a curveball for strikes, which isn’t unexpected after the layoff. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) June 27, 2018

With Steven Wright now on the disabled list, a return from Pomeranz in good form certainly would be an important one for the Red Sox.

In his eight starts this season, Pomeranz is 1-3 with a 6.81 ERA.