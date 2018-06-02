Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Red Sox Second Baseman

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Dustin Pedroia’s time off the disabled list was fairly short-lived, as the Boston Red Sox second baseman was placed back on the DL Saturday, just over a week after coming off of it after recovering from offseason cartilage restoration surgery.

Pedroia has played just three games since being activated but was scratched Thursday just moments before first pitch.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros, Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on the 34-year-old.

Cora said Pedroia did not bounce back yesterday and the best decision was to put him on the DL. Pedroia will fly back to Boston tomorrow and could possibly fly to New York this week to see doctors. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) June 2, 2018

Cora also noted that he didn’t believe the team rushed Pedroia back, and that he went through enough reps during extended spring training and while on a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket. That said, the Sox skipper wouldn’t commit to a timetable of any kind for a potential return.

“We thought he was going to be healthy and stay through the season,” Cora said, via The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “Now we don’t know. But hopefully he’s back.”

The unclear timetable for Pedroia’s return, while concerning, simply is the nature of the ailment he is contending with. And though much remains uncertain, should the second baseman visit with his surgeon this week, we may get a bit more clarity as to the severity of the issue.

Pedroia went 1-for-11 with two walks and a run scored in his three games so far this season.