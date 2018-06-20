Free Agent Marcus Smart Sees Himself With Boston Celtics Next Season

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart is the most notable Boston Celtics free agent this summer, but it doesn’t sound like he believes he’ll be elsewhere when the 2018-19 NBA season commences.

Smart was asked Wednesday at his youth basketball camp if he sees himself as a Celtic next season, and Boston fans will like his answer.

Does Marcus Smart see himself in Boston next season? "To be honest, I do. I haven’t really put too much thought into the offseason free agency thing. My No. 1 focus is on my family right now. I got a lot of stuff going on with my mom. She needs all the positive thinking.” — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 20, 2018

Smart is a restricted free agent, which means the Celtics have the ability to match any offer he receives from other teams.

Brad Stevens raved about Smart in a recent conversation with the Boston Herald, and it would be smart of the C’s to re-sign the gritty guard. His defense, leadership and versatility (he can play both guard positions) bring a lot of value.

But the Celtics cannot afford to overpay Smart. The Celtics have some tough financial decisions coming up soon, including the next contracts of Terry Rozier (RFA in 2019) and Kyrie Irving (UFA in 2019 if he declines player option), among others.