Is Buster Olney’s ‘David Vs. Goliath’ Home Run Derby Concept Smart Idea?

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Major League Baseball Home Run Derby needs to be spiced up, and Buster Olney might have the recipe.

In a column published Sunday, the ESPN baseball insider proposed a “David vs. Goliath” derby that would pit MLB’s largest power hitters against its most diminutive sluggers. And, if you ask us, the potential field is fascinating.

Here is Olney’s list of possible “David vs. Goliath” derby competitors:

DAVIDS

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox (5-foot-9, 180 pounds, 18 homers)

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians (5-foot-9, 165 pounds, 21 homers)

Khris Davis, Oakland Athletics (5-foot-10, 195 pounds, 20 homers)

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves (5-foot-9, 165 pounds, 16 homers)

GOLIATHS

Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (6-foot-3, 230 pounds, 19 homers)

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees (6-foot-6, 245 pounds, 16 homers)

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (6-foot-3, 220 pounds, 22 homers)

George Springer, Houston Astros (6-foot-3, 198 pounds, 14 homers)

Is Olney’s concept a bit too silly? Probably. And it’s unlikely to get any traction, as stars like Betts and Martinez already have said they have no interest in competing in this year’s derby.

(By the way: Last year’s winner, Aaron Judge, also has stated he doesn’t want to partake in this season’s event.)

Still, the derby needs a shot in the arm, and this type of star-studded gimmick could be just what it needs.