MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says Universal DH Talks Have ‘Moved A Little Bit’

There’s long since been a debate among Major League Baseball fans whether the league should implement a designated hitter for the National League.

However, that debate seemingly is far from over, according to CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. At Thursday’s quarterly owners’ meetings, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said talks of a universal DH have “moved a little bit.”

Rob Manfred on the universal DH debate: "I think that is a continuing source of conversation among the ownership group and I think that the dialogue actually probably moved a little bit.”#MLB — David Lennon (@DPLennon) June 14, 2018

But, Axisa writes that it’s, “important to note that ‘the dialogue actually probably moved a little bit’ is a very long ways away from the DH coming to the NL.” Although it’s good news the conversation is being had, it’s bad news for the American League that there doesn’t seem to be a solution to the universal DH in the near future.

Interleague play isn’t common throughout the course of an MLB season, but as Red Sox fans know, it can be costly to the AL teams’ pitcher when it visits a National League park.

In Aug. 2016, pitcher Steven Wright was used as a pinch runner against the Los Angeles Dodgers and essentially was hurt diving back into the second base and landed him on the disabled list. All is well now, of course, but had the NL used a designated hitter, Wright never would have been used in that situation.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright injured his achilles back in 2015 leaving the batter’s box and in that same year, Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer injured his thumb and was very vocal about his stance on pitcher’s batting. In 2009, Hall of Famer Randy Johnson tore his rotator cuff during an at-bat.

So while it’s a step forward that Manfred and the owners are having the discussion about implementing a designated hitter across the MLB, it should be a topic their focus shifts to in order to protect not just American League pitchers, but pitchers throughout the league.