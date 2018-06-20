NBA Draft Odds: DeAndre Ayton Heavily Favored To Be Picked No. 1

Photo via Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

After rewriting the record books during his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats, forward Deandre Ayton has emerged as a heavy favorite to be the first overall selection at this week’s 2018 NBA Draft, sporting -1500 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Ranked as the top player in the 2017 recruiting class, Ayton did not disappoint in his first year at Arizona. The 19-year-old amassed 20.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game and set an array of records by a Wildcats freshman, including total points, total rebounds, and most double-doubles.

Ayton also garnered consensus All-American honors and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year. However, he ended his collegiate career on a disappointing note, draining just 14 points in Arizona’s 89-68 loss to Buffalo as 7-point chalk in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Luka Doncic represents Ayton’s closest competition on the odds to be the top selection in this year’s NBA Draft, pegged at +500. Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson sits well back of the favorites at a distant +4000, while the odds of any other player getting selected sit at +1200.

Doncic enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2017-18, leading Real Madrid to the EuroLeague title while garnering EuroLeague MVP honors. The 19-year-old Slovenian racked up 16 points per game in EuroLeague action and has been named as the EuroLeague’s Rising Star in each of the past two seasons.

However, the 6-foot-8 guard reportedly has been the subject of criticism for failing to work out with NBA teams ahead of Thursday night’s NBA draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Jackson exceeded expectations in his freshman campaign with the Spartans, averaging 11.3 points per game, and earned a number of honors including Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. However, with a number of teams reportedly expecting him to need additional development before being ready for a full-time NBA job, Jackson is pegged as a -150 wager to be selected no higher than fourth on the 2018 NBA Draft betting props.

Among the early-season favorites to be the top selection at the 2018 NBA Draft, Duke Blue Devils power forward Marvin Bagley III remains a strong wager to go early on Thursday night, sporting -350 odds to be selected third or better.

Mikal Bridges finished his junior year at Villanova in impressive fashion, tallying a career-high 17.6 points per game, but remains a long +165 wager to be drafted ninth or higher, while Oklahoma point guard Trae Young sports -140 odds of being selected seventh or better after leading the nation with 27.4 points per game this season.