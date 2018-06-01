NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Throwing At Gillette Stadium On A ‘Semi-Regular’ Basis

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to stay away from voluntary organized team activities, but he reportedly has been at Gillette Stadium.

Brady has been throwing to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman in the Gillette Stadium practice bubble on a “semi-regular” basis, NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi reported Friday.

Edelman has been a limited participant in OTAs after tearing his ACL during the preseason last summer.

Brady reportedly will take part in mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 5 to 7. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also hasn’t been in attendance for voluntary OTAs but will be at minicamp.

Brady said he’ll focusing on family during his absence from the offseason workout program. Gronkowski reportedly desires a new contract.