Orioles’ GM Says Teams Know Manny Machado Would Be Rental If Traded

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado will be one of the hottest free agents on the market once the 2018 Major League Baseball season comes to a close.

The Baltimore Orioles infielder is batting .306 on the season with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs and certainly is making his case for a big payday this offseason.

O’s general manager Dan Duquette has made it clear Machado will test the free agency market come winter, regardless if he’s on Baltimore’s roster or not. And with the MLB trade deadline a month-and-a-half away, it’s possible the 25-year-old will don a new uniform before this season’s end.

But Duquette said even if Machado is traded, there’s no guarantee he will stay where he ends up.

“I think any team that would be interested in Manny would do so knowing he’s a rental,” Duquette said, via Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. “I don’t think any team would go into something like that without that reality.”

The impending class of free agents will be loaded heading into the offseason, with names like Bryce Harper, Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz set to become available, among others. And while Machado could provide solid defense at either third base or shortstop to a team who may need short-term help at either position, he likely will go where the money takes him come winter.

There’s also always the possibility he will stay put for the remainder of the campaign. Last season teams thought the asking price was too high for Machado, so we’ll just have to wait and see where he ends up come July.