Red Sox Wrap: Offense Stifled By Wade LeBlanc In 1-0 Loss To Mariners

It would not have taken the Boston Red Sox much to earn a victory Saturday night, but the offense simply could not get going.

Red Sox batters were stymied by Seattle starter Wade LeBlanc as they fell to the Mariners 1-0 at Safeco Field.

LeBlanc allowed just two hits over 7 2/3 innings, with Boston unable to get a runner past first base all night.

The Red Sox fell to 48-24 with the loss, while the Mariners climbed to 46-25 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Shutdown.

Boston did not have a chance against LeBlanc, who simply shredded the Sox offense.

ON THE BUMP

— Saturday was Wright’s third start of the season, and for the third time he was dialed in and pitched quite well. Over seven innings of work he allowed just one run on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Wright’s scoreless streak came to an end at 24 2/3 innings after the Mariners plated a run in the third. With two outs and runners on first and second, Nelson Cruz grounded a single into left field to plate the first run of the game. Wright then got Kyle Seager to ground out the next at-bat to end the frame.

Throughout the rest of the game Wright cruised. He would let hitters reach via single or walk occasionally, but extra-base hits never were an issue and seldom did the Mariners threaten to score again.

— Brandon Workman entered with a clean eighth and allowed a one-out double to Jean Segura, but got the next two outs to keep the deficit at one.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— After Mookie Betts’ leadoff single to begin the game, Boston batters did not register another hit until Eduardo Nunez dropped a single into right field with two outs in the eighth.

Nunez’s single spelled the end of LeBlanc’s night, but Alex Colome entered and got pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland to fly out to end the inning.

— Betts and Nunez ultimately accounted for the Red Sox’s measly two hits.

