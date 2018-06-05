Red Sox Draftee Nick Decker Has Impressive Grasp Of Fenway Park’s History

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox draft pick Nick Decker can’t wait to step onto the Fenway Park diamond and become part of the storied history of America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

The talented left fielder from Seneca (N.J.) High School knows his Red Sox history quite well, too.

“Babe Ruth played on this field,” Decker told Josh Friedman of The Courier-Post while remembering his first experience playing at Fenway in the Area Code Games Summer Rivalry Classic in 2016.

“Ted Williams played on this field. It’s really remarkable. To step into same batter’s box as Ted Williams, Mariano Rivera has his signature down there in the bullpen. Pesky Pole, all the signatures on that, and to realize this is going to be my home field soon, this is just an unbelievable feeling.”

The Red Sox selected Decker with the 64th overall selection (second round) in Monday night’s 2018 MLB Draft.

Decker has been labeled as a power hitter, so if he makes the major league roster someday, he could take advantage of the Pesky Pole in right field with his smooth left-handed swing or go opposite field by smacking balls off the Green Monster.

Decker is one of two high schoolers the Red Sox selected Monday night. They also took third baseman Triston Casas with the 26th overall pick in the first round.

Both Casas (University of Miami-FL) and Decker (University of Maryland) have committed to play college baseball next season.