Zach Ertz (Correctly) Rips FOX News For ‘Propaganda’ Over Anthem Issue

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going to take being “disinvited” to the White House lying down.

The Super Bowl LII champions had their trip to our nation’s capital canceled by the president himself Monday night. President Donald Trump revoked the invitation, saying they disagree with him because he “insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

FOX News on Monday night reported the story. The anchor delivered the news in a straightforward, fair manner, but many took notice of the photos accompanying the story. FOX News used shots of Eagles players kneeling in prayer before the game — and not during the national anthem.

Was FOX News — a right-leaning organization that has been praised plenty of times by Trump — trying to make it look like the Eagles (who didn’t kneel for the anthem at all last season) were kneeling during the anthem? Or was it just lazy, incorrect reporting?

Tight end Zach Ertz sure thought it was the former.

This can’t be serious…. Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this… https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

Ertz was far from alone. The FOX News tweet got more than 1,300 replies with a hearty amount of those responses accusing FOX of manipulating the story. There also has been backlash from the right.