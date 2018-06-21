Red Sox Legend David Ortiz About To Become A Manager… Well, Kind Of

David Ortiz and Torii Hunter are good friends, but they’ll become adversaries next month.
That’s because Ortiz and Hunter will serve as managers for the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 15, according to MLB Network. Ortiz will manage the World Team, while Hunter will be the U.S. Team’s skipper.
This will be a great opportunity for the prospects selected to play in the midsummer event, as both Ortiz and Hunter have impressive major league track records.
Ortiz, of course, is a three-time World Series champion and arguably the greatest designated hitter in Major League Baseball history. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone as clutch as Ortiz, who spent 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2016.
Hunter, meanwhile, earned five All-Star selections over the course of his 19-year career, during which he played for the Minnesota Twins (with Ortiz), Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. He also took home nine Gold Glove Awards, although a World Series ring proved elusive.
