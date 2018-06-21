Red Sox Legend David Ortiz About To Become A Manager… Well, Kind Of

Photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

David Ortiz and Torii Hunter are good friends, but they’ll become adversaries next month.

That’s because Ortiz and Hunter will serve as managers for the 2018 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 15, according to MLB Network. Ortiz will manage the World Team, while Hunter will be the U.S. Team’s skipper.

.@toriihunter48 and @davidortiz will manage the 2018 @SIRIUSXM All-Star #FuturesGame! Catch the game on MLB Network Sunday, July 15th at 4pm ET. pic.twitter.com/CMX9cuLwXS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 21, 2018

This will be a great opportunity for the prospects selected to play in the midsummer event, as both Ortiz and Hunter have impressive major league track records.

Ortiz, of course, is a three-time World Series champion and arguably the greatest designated hitter in Major League Baseball history. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone as clutch as Ortiz, who spent 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2016.

Hunter, meanwhile, earned five All-Star selections over the course of his 19-year career, during which he played for the Minnesota Twins (with Ortiz), Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. He also took home nine Gold Glove Awards, although a World Series ring proved elusive.