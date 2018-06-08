T.J. Oshie Talking About His Father After Winning Stanley Cup Will Make You Emotional

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

T.J. Oshie will never forget how he felt Thursday night, and he knows his father won’t, either.

Oshie and the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in five games with a thrilling come-from-behind victory Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

After the game, an emotional Oshie proclaimed it to be the fourth-best day of his life — just behind his wedding day and the birth of his two daughters. Winning the Stanley Cup obviously is the professional peak for a hockey player, but the moment was made even more special for Oshie by the fact that his father, Tim, was in the building.

Tim Oshie has Alzheimer’s disease, and as Oshie pointed out in his postgame media availability, Tim’s memory isn’t what it used to be. But as he fought back tears, Oshie told reporters he was pretty sure this is a day his dad won’t forget.

Father’s Day is going to be a little extra special for the Oshies this year.