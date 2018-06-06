Tedy Bruschi Digs Up Throwback Dance Video For Robert Kraft’s Birthday

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday didn’t only mark the first day of New England Patriots mandatory minicamp.

Aside from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski returning to the practice field, Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrated his 77th birthday.

While several Patriots, past and present, sent birthday wishes to Kraft via social media, it’s safe to say that former New England linebacker Tedy Bruschi had the best.

The three-time Super Bowl champion unearthed a 2002 video from the Patriots’ championship parade celebrating the team’s first Super Bowl title in franchise history. As part of the festivities, Kraft unleashed some pretty memorable dance moves, which he went on to replicate at the 2014 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

You can check out the video here.

If the Patriots go on to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII, there’s no doubt Kraft will be cutting a rug once again.