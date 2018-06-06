Pete Souza Trolls Donald Trump With Photo Of Rob Gronkowski, Barack Obama

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

President Donald Trump continues to pick a fight with the NFL and its players, as he elected to cancel the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl visit to the White House, citing the national anthem protest as the reason for the invitation being rescinded.

The Eagles reportedly were set to send less than 10 players to visit Trump. Many of the Eagles’ players either had no interest in meeting the president or wanted to discuss social issues and not just go to a photo-op that would largely entail listening to POTUS talk about how the NFL didn’t let him by the Buffalo Bills.

This isn’t the first time Trump has “uninvited” a team to the White House. The president retracted the invitation to the Golden State Warriors after they turned down the visit following their 2017 NBA Finals win. (Do you see a pattern?)

This also isn’t the first time an athlete has chosen not to visit the White House for political reasons (remember Tim Thomas?), but it is the first time (now second) a president has been so thin-skinned that he canceled the visit altogether.

And as such, former White House photographer Pete Souza took the opportunity to troll Trump by posting a picture of his former boss, Barack Obama, yucking it up with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during their 2015 visit. Spoiler alert: Tom Brady didn’t make an appearance. Brady also didn’t make an appearance in 2017 and that reportedly made Trump angry.

Gronk and the Brady-less New England Patriots with President Obama, who never disinvited a team to the White House because some players weren’t attending. (Don’t believe the National Anthem ruse; it’s just another lie.)

You can view the photo here.

This story is ridiculous on many levels, but mainly because it’s all a lie (shocker) as Souza points out. No member of the Eagles protested during the anthem last year, right FOX News? And this obviously is an attempt for the president to keep his ego from being bruised when only a few members of the team and the mascot showed up instead of the audience he wanted.

Sad.