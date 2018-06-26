Watch Bench-Clearing Drama After Final Out Of Rays’ Win Over Nationals

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Tropicana Field, but the real action came after the final out.

Sergio Romo struck out Michael A. Taylor with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to nail down the save for Tampa Bay. The Rays reliever then pounded his glove in celebration and shouted toward home plate, prompting a heated exchange that ended with both benches clearing.

No punches were thrown, but the Nationals clearly weren’t thrilled about Romo yelling in their direction. Romo seemed to shout at Taylor and the Nationals’ dugout, causing Daniel Murphy, who had been stationed at first base, and several other Washington players to confront the right-hander.

All in all, it was a bizarre way to cap the game, which saw Rays starter Nathan Eovaldi carry a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Romo and Tampa Bay’s bullpen slammed the door… and ruffled a few feathers.