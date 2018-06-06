Why Warriors GM Credits Danny Ainge For His Success With Golden State

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Blame Danny Ainge for the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.

OK, not really. But Warriors general manager Bob Myers credits the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations for helping him land a job with Golden State, which is two wins away from winning its third NBA title in four seasons.

“Without him, I probably don’t have this job,” Myers recently told the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. “And that’s the truth. That’s not a stretch. I’m not just saying that for your story. That’s the truth.”

Myers, a former player agent, joined the Warriors as an assistant general manager in 2011, before Golden State solidified itself as an NBA powerhouse. The Warriors drafted Stephen Curry in 2009 and Klay Thompson in 2011 — before Myers replaced Larry Riley as the GM — but Myers still has left his mark on Golden State’s roster, most notably drafting Draymond Green in the second round in 2012 and signing Kevin Durant before the 2016-17 season.

So, how exactly is Ainge responsible for Myers landing his job with Golden State? Well, it apparently stems from an important introduction made by Ainge when Myers was looking to transition from his career as an agent.

“Joe Lacob, our majority owner, was a minority owner in Boston,” Myers told Bulpett, “and when he bought the team, I asked Danny. I said, ‘Do you know him at all?’ He said he did, and I said, ‘Can you help me get a meeting with him or talk to him?’ and Danny said, ‘Sure.’

“So I don’t think I’m stretching any kind of truth by saying that short of Danny making that introduction, I don’t ever meet Joe. There’s no way I would have. So Danny Ainge is responsible for my occupation. It’s true.

“If he tells you different, he’s lying. I hope he’s honest about that.”

Ainge downplayed his role in Myers’ hiring when asked about it by Bulpett. It’s obvious Myers holds Ainge in high regard, though.

Wouldn’t it be fitting if the Celtics, who lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals, punch their ticket to the NBA Finals next season and face the Warriors?