Warriors Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch 2018 NBA Finals Game 3 Online

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are aiming for a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals when they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

The Warriors barely survived Game 1 in overtime at Oracle Arena, then cruised to a rather easy victory in Game 2 to protect homecourt.

Now, the Cavs find themselves in a must-win situation. Coming back from an 0-3 deficit against this Warriors team would be about as impossible of a task as you could imagine.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3 online.

When: Wednesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN