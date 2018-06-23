Xander Bogaerts Injury: Red Sox Shortstop Leaves Game With Finger Sprain

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

During Friday’s run-filled game, Boston found itself dealing with an injury to one of its hottest bats.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts appeared to injure himself on a head-first slide in a successful attempt to steal second base in the sixth. After the slide, Bogaerts was seen shaking his hand, but stayed in the game until the following inning.

Xander Bogaerts left the game due to left index finger sprain. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) June 23, 2018

Coming into Friday’s matchup against the Seattle Mariners, Bogaerts was hitting .280 with 12 home runs. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI before the injury occurred.

Eduardo Nunez replaced the shortstop in the seventh inning.