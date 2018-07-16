A.J. Hinch Explains Why He Selected Chris Sale As All-Star Game Starter

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Red Sox fans see the brilliance Chris Sale offers every five days, and it appears it’s not lost on others around the league.

Sale was named the American League starter for Tuesday’s All-Star Game by Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, marking the third straight year the left-hander has gotten the ball in the Midsummer Classic.

There was no shortage of competition, with other hurlers like Luis Severino and Justin Verlander making compelling cases. And during the press conference in which Hinch made the starting pitching announcement and revealed his lineup, he explained why he went with the Sox southpaw.

“Some tough choices around the league,” Hinch said, via MLB.com. “There are a number of guys that I considered. But honestly, the proof is in the numbers and the most consistent starter in the American League. … Do you like pure dominance? Do you like the punch? We’ve seen a few of those. He is truly a special pitcher in our league. He truly is someone who deserves this honor.”

Well put.

Sale has dominated hitters in nearly every outing this season, so we’ll see Tuesday if he can continue that trend against the National League’s best.