Manny Machado Speaks Out About Trade Rumors Ahead Of All-Star Game

Manny Machado has been at the front of trade rumors over the last few weeks.

The Baltimore Orioles shortstop, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, reportedly has plenty of interest surrounding him as the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline fast approaches.

Teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees have been linked to the 26-year-old, and the latest report suggests Machado will be dealt before the MLB All-Star break ends.

Though no one knows what uniform he’ll be sporting come July 31, we now know how Machado feels about the constant rumors, and he doesn’t want them to continue until the deadline.

“I have no idea. At this point, it doesn’t matter. I can’t control it,” Machado said when questioned about where he’ll be playing at the end of the break, via Philly Inquirer’s Scott Lauber. “Just get it over with already, go on and not answer these questions no more.”

Machado is in the midst of a great season with Baltimore, batting .315 with 24 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .963 OPS.