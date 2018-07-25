Adam Jones Rumors: These Two Teams Are ‘Most Serious’ For Orioles Star

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Baltimore Orioles’ fire sale appears far from over.

The O’s already have traded star shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees. And it might not be long before their longest tenured player gets shown the door, as well.

Star center fielder Adam Jones, who has been with the Orioles since 2008, is one of the hottest names on the trade market. Any team would love to have the 32-year-old, but the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians have emerged as the “most serious suitors” for the five-time All-Star, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Jones might not be the player he was in his prime, but he’s still a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder who can put up big offensive numbers.

Through 96 games this year, Jones is hitting .277 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs. He averaged 29 homers and 87 RBIs the past seven seasons