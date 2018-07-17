Chris Sale Says Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry Greatest In History Of All Sports

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Sale long has been familiar with the Yankees.

The Red Sox ace has faced the Yankees seven times since being traded to Boston, and 17 times throughout the course of his Major League Baseball career.

The last two years, though, he’s been able to get acquainted with the rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees, specifically this season, as the two teams seemed to renew their rivalry back in April.

After being named the starting pitcher for the American League in this year’s All-Star Game, Sale sat down with High Heat’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss the historic rivalry.

“Wearing this uniform into Yankee Stadium’s not an easy thing to do, and you are automatically hated,” Sale told Russo. “And roles are reversed in Fenway.”

Despite this being just his second full season with Boston, Sale still believes the rivalry between the two American League East foes is the best one out there.

“It’s just fun,” Sale said. “You’re talking about one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, in any sport, and the history of sports.”

Hard to argue that.

Sale is 2-0 against the Yanks this season with 19 strikeouts.