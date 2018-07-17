Watch Bryce Harper Take Home 2018 Home Run Derby Crown In Epic Fashion

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

The Home Run Derby has caught a lot of flack of late, but this year’s event surely made some rethink their opinion.

The 2018 Derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. brought all sorts of excitement, culminating with Nats star Bryce Harper edging out Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber in epic fashion to win the title.

Schwarber put the pressure on Harper in the final round by clubbing 18 home runs, but the six-time All-Star delivered in crunch time to earn a thrilling win in front of his home fans.

Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby in the most dramatic way possible. pic.twitter.com/qpnvbcx0xe — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2018

Bryce Harper wins the 2018 Home Run Derby, hitting 19 in the final round. Harper is the 3rd player to win the Derby at his home ballpark, joining Todd Frazier (2015-Reds) & Ryne Sandberg (1990-Cubs). The 221 HR tonight set a Derby record, passing the 203 at Petco Park in 2016. pic.twitter.com/p1xRiS3H6I — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 17, 2018

Harper is one of the most exciting players in all of baseball, and the 25-year-old certainly lived up to this billing by putting on a show for the ages Monday night.