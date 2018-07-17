David Ortiz Sends Message To Mets About Jacob deGrom’s Future With Team

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been quite the season for Jacob deGrom.

The New York Mets starting pitcher leads the National League in ERA with a stellar 1.68. He also has 149 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings this season.

However, the righty only has a 5-4 record, with the team being 8-11 when he’s on the mound, and 39-55 overall heading into the All-Star break.

He’s been with the Mets since being drafted, and has expressed interest in staying with the organization for the entirety of his career. Before Monday’s Home Run Derby, he sat down with FOX Sports to discuss his contract situation with New York. After saying there was no discussion in particular numbers, David Ortiz sent a simple, yet powerful, message to Mets’ front office.

Take a listen:

Big Papi @davidortiz has a message for the Mets about Jacob deGrom…. pic.twitter.com/Z21AMNB0S1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2018

It’s hard to argue with the former Boston Red Sox great, considering how dominant deGrom has been not just this season, but over the course of his career with New York, toting a 2.78 ERA over the last five years with 880 strikeouts.