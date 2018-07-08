Manny Machado Trade Rumors: These Two Teams Are ‘Most Serious’ About Orioles Star

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Manny Machado sweepstakes likely (and mercifully) are nearing an end.

The Baltimore Orioles shortstop has been the subject of trade rumors for what feels like forever. And with the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline fast-approaching, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers have emerged as the two teams “most serious” about finding a deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday, citing sources.

A trade is hardly imminent, however.

#Dodgers, #Brewers most serious for #Orioles’ Machado, sources tell The Athletic. #Indians also in mix, though taking on rest of Machado’s $16M might be obstacle. Question remains: Will O’s ownership view offers practically or slow down process by asking for other players? — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 8, 2018

At this point, it seems like a matter of when, rather than if, Machado will be dealt. Even the 26-year-old has accepted the reality his days in Charm City probably are numbered.

And whichever team gets Machado truly will be adding one of the game’s premier talents.

Through six-plus seasons, Machado has been named to three All-Star teams, won two Gold Glove Awards and hit .282 with 159 homers and 466 RBIs. This season, the Florida native is hitting .310 with 21 homers and 60 RBIs.