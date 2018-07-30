MLB Rumors: Red Sox’s Trade Deadline Targets Include Several Relievers

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Red Sox seem intent on adding bullpen help before Tuesday’s Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline.

Various reports have linked Boston to several relievers in recent days, suggesting Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is casting a wide net in his quest to strengthen the team’s bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.

MLB insider Jim Bowden reported Sunday night that the Red Sox are among four teams “in” on practically every reliever available on the trade market. He listed Keone Kela, Jake Diekman, Kyle Barraclough, Adam Conley, Brad Ziegler, Fernando Rodney, Bud Norris, Tyler Clippard, Kirby Yates, Craig Stammen, Sergio Romo and Blake Parker as potential options for Boston.

Jon Heyman of Fancred dropped a similar report Sunday night, pointing to Yates, Kela, Ziegler and “many, many others” as possible trade targets for the Red Sox.

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday that Boston is one of several teams that has been actively scouting Keone Kela, a 25-year-old right-hander who’s currently closing games for the Texas Rangers.

Kela has recorded 24 saves this season while posting a 3.44 ERA, a 2.97 FIP, a 1.15 WHIP and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 38 appearances. He’s under team control through 2021.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been shaking up their bullpen recently, leading to talk that closer Bud Norris could be on the move before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Sources told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the Red Sox and Colorado Rockies are two teams that have shown interest in Norris, a 33-year-old right-hander currently operating under a one-year contract.

Norris, who entered Monday with 20 saves, has registered a 3.14 ERA, a 2.95 FIP, a 1.07 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 44 appearances.

The San Diego Padres recently made changes to their bullpen, too, trading right-hander Adam Cimber and left-hander Brad Hand to the Cleveland Indians. They might not be done wheeling and dealing, though, as Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen are rumored to be available, with the Red Sox scouting both hurlers, per The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo.

Yates, under team control through 2020, is enjoying a breakout season at age 31, posting a 1.60 ERA, a 2.02 FIP, a 0.89 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings through 41 appearances. Stammen, under team control through 2019, has posted a 2.63 ERA, a 1.92 FIP, a 1.11 WHIP and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings through 46 appearances at age 34.

And don’t rule out old friend Brad Ziegler, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks as a rental in July 2016. The 38-year-old righty has been solid of late, evidenced by his 0.64 ERA in 28 appearances spanning 28 innings since June 5, and MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro listed the Red Sox as a possible destination over the weekend.

Basically, the relief market is fluid, as is typically the case this time of year, when MLB contenders look to stockpile arms for what they hope is a deep playoff run. And the Red Sox appear to be as active as anyone despite boasting the best record in baseball.