MLB Rumors: Yankees Looking To Trade Sonny Gray, Make Follow-Up Move

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Yankees are going to make a deep playoff run, they are going to need to bolster their starting pitching.

Outside of ace Luis Severino, the Yankees’ rotation leaves much to be desired. But while it wouldn’t be shocking to see New York make a move for an arm by the non-waiver trade deadline, a separate noteworthy transaction might take place first.

According to The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, the Yankees appear to be gearing up to trade right-hander Sonny Gray.

“There are a couple of teams sending scouts to watch Gray pitch as the second half opens,” Cafardo writes. “Are the Yankees trying to move Gray? That’s the impression some teams are getting. The feeling seems to be he belongs in a smaller market. The Yankees could turn around and flip prospects for a front-line starter.”

Gray was the Yankees’ marquee acquisition at last year’s deadline, but the 28-year-old certainly has not lived up to expectations in pinstripes. Through 19 starts this season, Gray has put together a 7-7 record with a 5.34 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP.

Given these underwhelming numbers, it should be interesting to see what kind of trade return the Bronx Bombers can field for the 2015 All-Star.